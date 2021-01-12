Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) nominated Sathwik Reddy Gogulamudi as the “Regional Coordinator’ in the USA. Sathwik Gogulamudi originally hails from Nuzivudu, Krishna district, but now lives at Enola in the state of Pennsylvania.

Speaking on the occasion, Sathvik thanked AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and APNRTS President Venkat S Medapati, for being nominated. As a Regional Coordinator of APNRTS Sathvik said the he would serve in promotion of AP IT&E and Industrial policy benefits as well as facilitate the processes for the NRIs who are interested to invest in AP’s economy and job creation or want to become a part of socio economic development of AP.

The APNRTS is a fully owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.