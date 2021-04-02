Sarpanches To Grant Leave To Panchayat Secretaries In AP

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj department in an order issued on Thursday clarified that the sarpanches have the power to grant leave to gram panchayat secretaries in the State.

In its order, the department stated that the sarpanch can grant casual leave to panchayat secretaries from Grade 1 to 5.

The Mandal Officer in accordance with the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of the concerned Secretariat will grant casual leave for digital assistants working in the Secretariat.

Special leave for panchayat secretaries, digital assistants and maternity leave for women employees will be sanctioned Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO).

To improve effective coordination between local gram panchayats and village secretariats, the AP Government last week issued orders delegating powers to certain functionaries. As per the new orders issued, the panchayat secretary shall act as the executive officer of the gram panchayat and function as a connecting officer between the gram panchayat and village secretariat.

The four-phase panchayat elections in the State concluded on February 21. As the new sarpanches take charge the Government issued orders clarifying their roles and powers, which will come into effect throughout the State.