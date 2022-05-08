AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has permitted the hike in ticket prices of the much-awaited movie Sarkaru Vaari Paat which is all set for release on May 12.

The AP government on Sunday released directions to fix special ticket prices for the film for the first 10 days after its release.As it is a high budget film the tickets will be increased by an additional Rs 45 for the first 10 days. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have thanked the AP government.

Meanwhile, ticket bookings for the Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh film have opened up in a phased manner across the Telugu States and the world. The film has already received a U\A certification by the CBFC on Friday and the same was shared by the SVP makers on Twitter.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2022 especially after Pushpa and KGF 2. Helmed by director Parasuram the family entertainer is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

