KUPPAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's diversion tactics have hit an all-time low after he went on a sympathy visit to the hospital to see his TDP cadre who were supposedly injured in a lathi charge by the police in his native Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP Chief whose desperation to salvage his political career tried to hold a road show on Wednesday despite knowing that there was a government ban on such programmes, which was issued after 11 people lost their lives in Guntur and Nellore districts in the stampedes during Naidu's earlier road shows. The police prevented him from undertaking his road show and the former chief minister got into an altercation with police officials and he even went on to threaten the police. As the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the protesting TDP workers he went on to undertake a padayatra in Kuppam as a last-minute effort to prove a point as part of the continuing drama.

On Thursday evening Chandrababu visited the TDP activists who were admitted to a hospital as part of a sympathy trip. A couple of TDP workers were taken to the hospital and were made to wait before he arrived.

What was amusing was that the so-called ‘injured men and women TDP activists were said to have put on a great show of how they were injured and shared their ordeal with their leader. Chandrababu in his own style is seen listening to them keenly and comforting them and reassuring them.

The whole session was covered at length by his allied media which proved to be perfect for photo-ops. Post the session Chandrababu in his imitable style spoke to the media in an aggressive manner and left.

But the twist to the whole episode was that right after Chandrababu left the hospital after his media session, the ‘injured’ TDP activists promptly vacated the beds in the wards and left the hospital leaving everyone shocked at the whole episode staged by the Opposition party.

