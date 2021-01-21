Santhabommali Temple Vanadisation Exposed TDP Conspiracy: AP Minister Appalaraju

Amaravati: Desecration of Nandeeshwar idol at Santhabommali temple had turned out to be a conspiracy of TDP, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Dr Seediri Appalaraju adding that the TDP leaders are intentionally demolishing idols to create communal disputes among the society.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the conspiracy of Chandrababu Naidu in vandalising idols was exposed with the Santhabommali incident, which took place under his direction. He stated that Chandrababu has been spreading lies and falsely alleging the government and said that a case should be filed against Chandrababu under section 153A for exaggerating religious matters, and sections 499, 500 for defaming a political party or person, just like during Gujarat riots. The Minister questioned why the TDP leaders remained silent on the Santhabommali incident, while they made a huge ruckus on the Ramatheertham issue.

Desecrating Nandeeshwar idol was clearly recorded in CCTV cameras and was found that TDP state president Atchemnaidu's disciples, TDP activists as well as a journalist from their favored media house were involved. All these incidents were more like Chandrababu himself had given orders to incite religious hatred in the state. He said that the police had filed cases against 22 people in the Santhabommali incident including the followers of Atchannaidu and other TDP activists. TDP is fully responsible for the incident, he added.

Minister Appalaraju stated that Chandrababu has been plotting strategies to divert the people’s attention every time the government is doing some good activity for the public. As Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is launching door delivery of ration supplies on Thursday, TDP leaders are planning such conspiracies to divert people from it, he added. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is only aiming to make his son Lokesh as Chief Minister, which is highly impossible to achieve with his abilities, and added that Lokesh is ineligible to comment on the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi.