Vijayasai Reddy Wishes Telugu People On Kanuma

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy wished the people of Telugu states through his Twitter on the occasion of the auspicious Kanuma festival. He highlighted the importance of farmers through his tweet. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

Kanuma is the third day of Sankranti and on this day, people worship cattle and agricultural tools. In some parts of the state, the processions of cattle will take place. Sankranti is one of the most important festivals for the people of two Telugu states. It is a harvest festival and the festival marks the end of winers and the onset of spring. According to the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti falls on the first day of the month of Magha.