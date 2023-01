Sankranti Special : Waltair Division Railway to Run 4 Special Trains 

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush during the Sankranti season, the Waltair division railway will run special trains starting January 5. In a press release, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) said four special trains would be run along with other special trains.

Kachiguda-Srikakulam Road: (07611) will depart Kachiguda at 6.55 pm on January 10.

Srikakulam Road -Vikarabad (07612) train will depart Srikakulam Road at 3 pm on January 11

Vikarabad-Srikakulam Road (07613) will depart Vikarabad at 4 pm on January 12

Srikakulam Road-Kachiguda (07614) will depart Srikakulam Road at 3 pm on January 13

