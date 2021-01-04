Sankranti Special: SpiceJet Flight Services From Vijayawada To Hyderabad

Sankranti festival is one of the most important festivals for the people of two Telugu states. People plan to go to their native places for the festival. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate special buses for Sankranti to meet the festival rush. Not only APSRTC buses but also private buses will be plied in the major routes to meet the passengers' rush.

Now, special flights will be made available from Hyderabad to Vijayawada during the festive period to accommodate the rush. Special flights will start from Gannavaram Airport for Sankranthi. SpiceJet has already announced special flights from Hyderabad to AP from January 10 to 31. Within one hour one could reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad via flight.

Flight Timings: