Sankranti Special: SpiceJet Flight Services From Vijayawada To Hyderabad
Sankranti festival is one of the most important festivals for the people of two Telugu states. People plan to go to their native places for the festival. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate special buses for Sankranti to meet the festival rush. Not only APSRTC buses but also private buses will be plied in the major routes to meet the passengers' rush.
Now, special flights will be made available from Hyderabad to Vijayawada during the festive period to accommodate the rush. Special flights will start from Gannavaram Airport for Sankranthi. SpiceJet has already announced special flights from Hyderabad to AP from January 10 to 31. Within one hour one could reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad via flight.
Flight Timings:
- Every day, the flight will leave Hyderabad at 4.30 pm from January 10 to 31 and reach Vijayawada at 5.30 pm. The same flight will leave Vijayawada at 6 pm and reach Hyderabad at 7.10 pm. A few other airlines will also start their services to accommodate Sankranti rush.
- Another flight which operates between January 10 and 31st would leave Hyderabad at 4.30 pm and reach Vijayawada by 5.30 pm. The same flight starts at 6 pm in Vijayawada and reaches Hyderabad by 7.10 pm.
- One more flight will leave Hyderabad at 3.20 pm and reach Hyderabad at 3.55 pm every day. It runs until January 30th.
- Another flight departs Vijayawada at 3.20 pm and reaches Hyderabad at 4.10 pm. These services will be available from January 11 to 28.