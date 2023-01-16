Sankranti Festivities Turn Tragic: Two Persons Die During Cockfighting in Andhra Pradesh

Eluru/Kakinada: The Sankranti festival cockfights held in Eluru and Kakinada districts led to the death of two persons on Sunday. The deaths occurred due to the attack of roosters tied with knives during cockfights.

As part of Sankranti celebrations, cockfights and gambling were held in these two districts. 20-year-old Padma Raju was one among the spectators who had gathered in Anantapalli village in Nallajerla mandal of Eluru.

The roosters tied with knives were released by their owners for cockfighting. During the cockfight, one of the roosters pounced on Raju and the knives attached to the rooster’s leg injured him badly. He was shifted to a local hospital but he was declared brought dead.

In the second incident which took place at Velanka of Kirlampudi mandal in Kakinada, a person named Gande Suresh accidentally injured his wrist while trying to tie a knife to a rooster. He bled profusely and succumbed to his injury.

