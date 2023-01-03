Sankranti Bonanza: APSRTC Offers Discounts on Bus Fares

YSR district: Ahead of Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is leaving no stone unturned to woo the passengers. The state public transporter has already announced several offers on its services. As the Occupancy Ratio (OR) has increased, the RTC has also announced that 25 percent concession will be given to the senior citizens in the bus ticket fares.

In other offers, the RTC said if a family of four (including children) buys a group ticket, they will get a discount of 5 percent on the total fare. Similarly, you can also avail the 5 percent discount if you pay the ticket amount through an e-wallet.

If a passenger books a return ticket in advance, he or she can avail 10 percent discount on the return journey. Notably, these offers will be valid during the upcoming Sankranti festive season.

Due to the festive season, the RTC in Kadapa (YSR district) zone is running an additional number of special buses. The officials have said no additional charges will be collected on the bus fares on these special services.

