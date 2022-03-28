NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to former Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at VPR Convention Centre in Nellore here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at the memorial ceremony of the former minister, the Chief Minister recalled his association with Goutham Reddy and said that 'he was well acquainted with him since childhood and though one year older, he used to consider me as big brother and added that it was a great void to lose a good friend and a great leader.' He said that Goutham had been part of his political journey all along and emerged as a great leader, who strived for the development of industries, commerce and IT sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the government, after the request of Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy would take over Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science at Udayagiri and make it Agriculture and Horticulture University.

He said the works of Veligonda project of Udayagiri region will be brought under Phase -1 from Phase -2 and completed soon. The Chief Minister said the works of Sangam Barrage would be completed by May 15 and it would be named Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage.

The Chief Minister said he along with every member of YSRCP would be in support to the family of Goutham Reddy. Mekapati Rajmohan Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav also spoke on the occasion.

