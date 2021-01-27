Sand Supply In AP: MSTC Calls For Technical Bids By February 4

AMARAVATI: The Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) has issued notice for tenders for sand mining in the State of Andhra Pradesh and stated that technical bids should be submitted by February 4th by the companies interested in taking up the supply of sand. The AP government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a central agency- Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) for implementation of the upgraded sand policy on January 5. As per this MoU, MSTC will invite bids for excavation and supply of sand from the interested agencies.

​The MSTC has completed the technical exercise to divide the 13 districts of the state into three divisions, receive separate bids, and select companies. A pre-bid meeting was held on Monday night with companies interested in taking up the tenders. A spokesperson for MSTC told Sakshi that a written document would be issued soon regarding the doubts raised at the pre-bid meeting.

MSTC said technical bids must be submitted by 3PM on February 4.

Tenders will be accepted for Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts as one Reach, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts as another Reach and Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts as the third Reach. Eligibility, turnover, and experience details required for the bidding process are included in the tender application, which also state the rules and regulations.

Bidders can get the application forms by paying Rs 25 Lakh (excluding GST). The technical bids will be scrutinised by MSTC and the companies with the required standards will be declared eligible.

Once the eligible companies qualify in the technical bids they will be invited to submit financial bids. The companies that quote the highest amount (H-1) for the three zones will qualify as 'Success Bill' bidders by the director of the Mines and Geology department. The director will enter into an agreement with the respective companies. Sand-supply contract will be entrusted to companies that pay the prescribed deposit and comply with regulations mentioned in the agreement.

The selected companies should provide the required amount of sand to the people at Reach / Stock points at the price fixed by the Government within the respective zones. The responsibility of ensuring the availability of sand lies with these companies,

Individuals can go to the Reach / Storage Centre of their choice, check the quality, pay and obtain the receipt and collect the sand in their own or rental vehicles.There will be no restriction on the size of the vehicle.

Online booking will be replaced by offline booking to avoid any issues with internet and servers problems.

The government has given the option for people who live close to the rivers to carry sand in bullock carts for free.

Coupons will be issued and sand will be supplied free of cost for construction of houses for the weaker sections and for govt-built colonies for those who are rehabilitated and those who live close to the Reaches.

The government has already identified 500 Reaches to this effect and officials are working towards ensuring quick approvals for this purpose.

Efforts are being made to make sand available through dredging by the departments of Water Resources and Mines & Geology at Prakasam and Dhavaleswaram barrages as huge sand deposits have been identified there.