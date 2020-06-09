AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to open all the sand reaches in the state. People can draw sand for smaller needs from any source within five km and the village secretariat must be informed about the same.

The state government hopes to store 70 lakh metric tonnes of sand before the onset of monsoon. Orders issued for sand can be booked at village secretariats from June 11.

During the Spandana meeting held on Tuesday, the CM directed the collectors to open all sand reaches and oversee enough stock before the onset of monsoon. He also said that new sources should be identified and set up new sand reaches.

People can book sand at village secretariats. The joint collectors should supervise the transactions and also should take full responsibility, YS Jagan said.

He has instructed collectors to focus on the construction of new buildings at 31,000 anganwadi centres and also ordered to identify land for YSR clinics.

Not just this, for COVID-19, he asked collectors to focus on isolation facilities and also monitor the preparedness of hospitals. The death rate in the state due to coronavirus is about 2 per cent, and that 85 percent of coronavirus cases can be cured being in isolation and administering medicines at home.

Coming to education, he asked joint collectors to monitor the Nadu-Nedu programme at schools.

He said that 50 acres of land will be needed for each new medical college and instructed officials to identify the lands for the 15 new medical colleges which are going to be set up in the state.

On the total prohibition of alcohol in the state, the CM said that 33 percent of liquor shops were reduced and the prices of alcohol were also increased to discourage its consumption in the state.

The CM instructed officials to take action against those involved in illegal transportation of liquor and sand in the state.