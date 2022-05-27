Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra Day 2 In Gajuwaka

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Samajika Nyayabheri four-day bus yatra where seventeen Ministers belonging to the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and Tribes of Andhra Pradesh have embarked, reached Visakhapatnam on Friday on the second day.

The Bus Yatra is a unique drive by the YSR Congress Party in a bid to reach out to the masses to highlight the State Government’s initiatives on ‘social justice’ and Government’s welfare agenda. The yatra commenced on Thursday from the Srikakulam district.

The Ministers and YSRCP leaders paid floral tributes to Dr YSR’s Statue near Patha Gajuwaka and addressed a public rally there.

Speaking on the occasion Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been proving equal opportunities for the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities in the governance, and 70 percent of them were given posts in the AP Cabinet. This has never been done in the history of the country and no one has given the Backward classes this kind of respect and role in policymaking, she said.

AP Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, that people are satisfied with the kind of governance that is going on in the state. People are saying that they will make YS Jagan the Chief Minister again. Chandrababu Naidu was the person who insulted the Dalits. Criticising the Mahanadu rally organized by the TDP, he said that Chandrababu Naid was the man who had gone back on the promises made in his manifesto and would be remembered in history for his act of betrayal. But the welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the Government are beyond the parties, religion, caste or creed, ” he said.

Talking about the arson in Konaseema recently, the Speaker said that the opposition parties were creating riots while we are striving for social justice. "Setting fire to the house of the Dalit minister was an incorrigible act. The opposition leaders should state their stance on whether they want to agree to Konaseema being named after Dr. BR he questioned. He also said that people are with YS Jagan when they were asked during the door-to-door programme being undertaken by the YSRCP leaders," Tammineni clarified.

Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra Day 2 In Gajuwaka

Also Read: 3 Years of YS Jagan And Social Justice: YSRCP Embarks On Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra