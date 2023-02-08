Sakshi Illustration Receives National Award For Excellence 2020

NEW DELHI: The Press Council Of India has awarded the National Award for Excellence 2020 to an illustration published in the Sakshi Telugu Daily captioned as “Bharata Bhagya Vidatha”. The illustration was published during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 in the year 2019.

The award was presented to Shankar Pamarthy the Chief Cartoonist at Sakshi for the illustration.

Shankar is an award-winning caricaturist and cartoonist who was born in 1963 in Nagireddypalli village in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. He has won several national and international awards for his unique cartoons and caricatures which reflect various persons and events. His caricatures of prominent people and his daily cartoons are quite popular among Sakshi readers.

Bharata Bhagya Vidhatha - The caricature of Bapu under this theme was created keeping in mind the spirit of the freedom movement of that time. It depicts how Mahatma Gandhi who has his head bent down and with his staff in hand, is seen leading the other leaders who were all walking together with a dream of seeing India as a free country.

