An army Jawan Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy from Andhra Pradesh who laid down his life in the service of the nation was presented the Sakshi Excellence Award for his supreme sacrifice.

Sakshi Media Group presented the Excellence Award posthumously to his family members in the eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Jaswanth(23) hailed from Dariwada Kothapalem village in Bapatla Mandal of Guntur district. He joined the Madras regiment in the year 2016 at the age of 18. After completing his training, he was posted to Nilagiri and then transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. He was killed in an encounter with a group of militants who had infiltrated from across the border village in the Sunderbani sector in the month of July this year.