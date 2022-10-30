The Sakshi Media Group felicitated Sunkari Chinnappala Naidu founder of Schemax Tech as the Business Person of the Year - Small/Medium Scale Award as part of its eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Shemax Technologies operating in Visakhapatnam provides quality software services to its customers. At the same time, the company in its bid to erase economic inequalities is employing youth from rural backgrounds and providing equal employment opportunities. As part of this social responsibility endeavor, Schemax has employed more than 300 youth so far and laid a foundation for their successful career paths.