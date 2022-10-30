A man who needs no introduction in the field of medicine and gastroenterology, Dr D.Nageshwar Reddy, Founder Chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology was presented the Telugu Person of the Year Award, as part of the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 ceremony held on October 21. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Working tirelessly for eighteen hours a day he treats patients and is recognized worldwide in the field of gastroenterology. Under his leadership, AIG Hospitals has become a world leader in gastrointestinal research and endoscopy training.

For three decades, AIG has been training gastroenterologists from different parts of the world in postgraduate endoscopy procedures. Dr D.Nageshwar Reddy received the Padma Shri award in 2002 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2016 for his dedicated services to people which he has been rendering for the past 45 years.