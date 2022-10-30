The Sakshi Media Group awarded Greenko Group for excellence in environmental conservation as part of its eighth edition of Excellence awards conducted in an event held on October 21 this year. Sakshi a leading news channel and publication in the Telugu state organized the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 to recognize distinction in all walks of life.

Greenko Group, based in Hyderabad, is one of the largest renewable energy (RE) firms, with 7.5 gigawatts of installed capacity across solar, wind, and hydro generation assets spread across 15 states. The Greenko 5,230 MW plant in Kurnool will be the world's largest renewable energy storage project, with a construction cost of $3 billion.

The plant provides employment to more than 23,000 youth directly and indirectly in the region. For its role in providing clean energy and extending its services to the nation and for its Excellence in Environment Conservation, Sakshi Media group is presenting a Corporate Award for Greenko Group.