Sajjala Takes TDP, Yellow Media To Task Over It's Criticism on AP's Financial Situation

AMARAVATI: YSRCP State General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was fulfilling all the promises made during the previous election. He said that the governance in AP had become an example for other states to emulate. Sajjala took to task the TDP and its allied Yellow Media for its fake propaganda on the State's financial situation.

Speaking at a joint media conference along with Special Secretary to the CM Krishna Duvvuri at the AP Secretariat on Thursday, he said that former CM Chandrababu Naidu and his allied Yellow Media were spreading malicious propaganda on the financial condition of the State. “During the tenure of TDP, there was no account for more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crores of Rupees. The Center had answered the question asked by the TDP MP in the Lok Sabha about the finances and yet they are spreading false propaganda that there were discrepancies in the state. They are unnecessarily creating confusion among the people," he said.

Taking over Special Secretary to the CM Duvvuri Krishna explained the financial situation in Sri Lanka and the financial debt there. He also spoke in length about the State Finances and debt situation in FY 22. The provisional figures released by the CAG convey that for the financial year 2021-22, the AP Government has managed the State finances in the most fiscally prudent fashion with the revenue deficit being limited to Rs. 8,370.51 crores and fiscal deficit to Rs. 25,194.62 crores. This translates to a fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio of less than 2.10%. In the light of the fact that the 15th Finance Commission has recommended a fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio of 4.5% for the financial year 2021- 22, the performance of the State can be regarded as being extremely prudent, he said.

