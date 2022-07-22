Sajjala Slams Opposition for False Campaign

Government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu and a section of media supporting him were carrying out a 'false campaign' on the flood relief measures taken up by the State government and said that Naidu visiting flood victims was more like a political publicity campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that Chandrababu was touring flood-hit areas only to instigate people against the state government with baseless allegations and make cheap politics to get political mileage. Recalling natural disasters that occurred during the TDP regime, he said that Chandrababu Naidu failed miserably in providing relief measures and stated that the latter had focussed only on his publicity, rather than acting responsibly.

Unlike the previous government, the YSRCP government distributed Rs 2,000 to each family in flood-hit areas besides ration supplies and was successful in protecting the lives of people, he said and slammed the opposition for resorting to mudslinging on the state government by touring flood-hit areas. He said that TDP leaders and their allies couldn't digest the government's successful tackling of floods and hence took up malicious propaganda of supplying contaminated water, and poor relief measures.

Sajjala said that the Chief Minister reviewed the flood situation and kept officials on high alert, besides releasing funds of Rs 9.4 crore for taking up relief measures on a war-footing. In this context, he questioned the part former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu played during TDP rule during the floods, apart from promoting himself in disasters like Hudhud. He said that the government has been successful in tackling the flood situation and added that people are not going to fall into the opposition 'trap'.