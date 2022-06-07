Amaravati: ‘'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ is getting good response from people, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) said on Tuesday. He said that never before in the history of the state, the government undertook such reforms and welfare programmes on a massive scale and people want the YSR Congress Party to come back to power in the future elections too.

Reacting to the Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan’s ‘three poll alliance options’ or agenda for the 2024 elections, Sajjala said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is dancing to the tunes of Pawan Kalyan. He dismissed the talk of political tie-ups and said he does not feel the need to even respond to it while adding that the YSR Congress does not have faith in poll alliances. The YCP leader questioned that if Pawan Kalyan could come to power on his own, then why did he listed out the other two options?

The YSRCP leader said the party has faith in the public and it will move ahead with the popular public welfare agenda. Dismissing the likely challenge posed by the opposition parties, Sajjala said whether the opposition is composed of a single party or three parties, it won’t make a dent in the political prospects of the ruling YSRCP.

