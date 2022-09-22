Sajjala Ramakrishna Issues Clarity On Permanent President Post

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had rejected the resolution passed electing him as the YSR Congress Party's lifetime presidential term. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that the decision was not included in the minutes after CM YS Jagan's refusal and it was clear that there was no permanent president.

Sajjala further clarified said that CM YS Jagan will be the president for the next five years at present and the next elections will be held after that. The same matter was explained and sent to the Election Commission. The development comes against the backdrop of the EC directing the YSRCP to make a public announcement about the same. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the EC has asked for a clarification regarding the post of permanent president, and the same will be brought to the EC.

