Sajjala Makes Sensational Comments on Supporting BRS

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna has made sensational comments on Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala said YSR Congress Party would think about supporting BRS if it is sought. He also further added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take a decision on it after discussing with the party cadre.

“A political party can contest from anywhere. We have no intention of contesting in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Our Chief Minister thinks only of welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh and nothing else,” he stated.

Also Read: Cyclone Mandous Review Meeting: Ensure Farmers Get MSP On All Types Of Paddy, AP CM YS Jagan To Officials