Sajjala Dismisses Yellow Media's False Propaganda on Avinash Reddy

Amaravati: YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government (Political Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Party MP Avinash Reddy telephoned Naveen and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy to convey the news of YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Responding to queries from media persons at the CM’s camp office here on Friday, he asked what was wrong in communicating the news to Chief Minister.

Expressing anger at the false propaganda carried out by the yellow media on CBI calling for inquiry MP Avinash Reddy and Naveen who works in the Chief Minister’s house, he said the TDP friendly media is imprudently creating an unnecessary hue and cry over it.

Avinash Reddy went to the spot when he learned about the murder from Vivekananda Reddy’s brother-in-law Sivaprakash Reddy and informed the same to Police, he said, adding that it was an open fact known to all and the TDP Government which was ruling then had the call data in police records.

If you had inquired about the call data even then, the names of Naveen and Krishna Mohan Reddy would have been revealed and both of them are associated with Jagan Mohan Reddy even today, he observed, commenting it was natural for Avinash Reddy to call them and inform about the murder as they were with Jagan Mohan Reddy. What is unnatural and sensational in this, he questioned, adding that the same phone numbers are used by the same people even today. It is known to everybody why the yellow media has been sensationalising it for the last four days only projecting a conspiracy angle?

YS Vivekananda Reddy, brother of YSR, Avinash Reddy, who is cousin of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are very close to each other politically and also family wise too, he said, pointing out further that any news to be conveyed to Jagan Mohan Reddy would be conveyed to the people working with him and not directly.

He said the same thing applies to even those who are trying to spin stories out of the incident.

You can also find through paper clippings and TV footage that YS Vivekananda Reddy participated in election campaign for Avinash Reddy the day before the murder and anyone can see this openly, he said.

Sajjala said that Avinash Reddy was called for CBI inquiry on hyped news stories that highlighted his hand in the murder. But now fresh attempts are being made to project a conspiracy angle with ulterior motives of dragging the family and this is only a small part in the dirty politics being played by Chandrababu Naidu, he remarked.

Since Naveen and Krishna Mohan Reddy were inquired by CBI, the yellow media is trying to link it somehow to the family of Jagan Mohan Reddy as they are working with him, Sajjala said, adding that people won’t believe the false propaganda.

Given the background that yellow media is getting information in advance on the people to be questioned by the CBI and the way things are being sensationalised, it seems a conspiracy is going on to defame the Chief Minister and his family with a view of gaining political advantage in the next elections by creating doubts in the minds of the people, he said.

The sleeper cells in the BJP and Chandrababu have collaborated with the yellow media and are creating this false propaganda, he said, observing that their designs will be fully thwarted by the people.