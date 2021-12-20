VISAKHAPATNAM: Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Byreddy Siddharth Reddy said that around 110 areas have been identified across the State for water sports activities. On Sunday, he visited the Yachting Center at the SAAP Water Sports Centre in Rushikonda beach, Visakhapatnam as part of a program to promote water sports. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 110 areas in the state's rivers and seas are suitable for organizing water sports.

The YSRCP youth leader also indulged in a bit of scuba diving and went to a depth of 30 feet into the sea waters with Balaram Naidu, the director of Livein Adventures.

On the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday on the 21st of this month, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy sent him birthday wishes in advance, by displaying a placard which he wrote underwater and shared the message.

CM Cup Boxing Tournament begins: Ahead of the Chief Minister’s birthday, the CM Cup State Seniors, Youth Men, and Women's Boxing Tournament kicked off on Sunday at the YMCA in Visakhapatnam. The first match bout was inaugurated by Byreddy Siddharth Reddy. The competition will be held for three days. The event was attended by AP Boxing Association President Kayala Venkata Reddy, GCC Chairperson Swati Rani, MLC Varudu Kalyani and boxers from 13 districts.

