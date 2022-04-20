NANDYAL: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman and YSRCP youth leader Byreddy Siddharth Reddy rubbished rumours of him switching parties and stated that his allegiance was with the party. Speaking to the media on Tuesday he said that the rumours made by the Yellow Media were false and made it clear that his loyalty remained with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Siddharth Reddy recalled that he was given the responsibility as the YSRCP party in charge of Nandikotkur in Nandyal district and also the post of SAAP chairman by the Chief Minister and opined there was no chance of leaving the party. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy urged people not to believe rumours spread by a section of media and social media.

Byreddy in his capacity as SAAP Chairman has been busy touring the state and participating in various sports events.

