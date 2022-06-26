NELLORE: YSRCP Clean Sweeps Atmakru Bypolls With Thumping Majority| The ruling YSR Congress Party has won the Atmakur Assembly Constituency bypoll in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh with a thumping majority, after the counting of votes on Sunday ended by 12 in the afternoon.

It was clear that the result would be a one-sided win after the fifth round of counting, itself where the YSRCP was leading over the BJP. At the end of round 12 of counting, YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured a lead of 50,654 votes against his BJP rival Bharath Kumar Yadav, as per the Election Commission. While Vikram polled 61,829 votes BJP candidate Bharat got 11,175 votes. About 2,600 voters preferred None of the Above (NOTA) by the 12th round.

The by-election was conducted on June 23 and the counting of votes began on Sunday morning at Atmakur Engineering College in Nellorepalem. About 67 percent of the 2.11 lakh voters exercised their franchise on that day.

At the end of counting Mekapati, Vikram Reddy polled 1,02,240 votes, while the BJP candidate Bharath Kumar polled only 19,352 votes and lost his deposit. YSRCP won with a majority of over 82,888 votes.

The YSRCP was clearly leading both in the ballot and postal votes. Out of the 605 postal ballots counted, 205 were valid and out of that the YSRCP got 167 votes.

Though on paper there were 14 candidates in the fray, the contest was only between the YSRCP and the BJP and the Saffron party made a vain attempt to give a tough fight to the YSRCP. Going by tradition, where the rival party does not put up its candidate in the event of death of a sitting legislature, the Telugu Desam Party opted out of the by-poll contest. The BJP was banking on its political ally Jana Sena's backing, and also benefit from the tacit support of TDP in the constituency.

The by-election for the Atmakur Assembly seat was necessitated due to the sudden demise of sitting legislator and then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away in February this year.

This would be the third win for the YSRCP after Goutham Reddy won the Atmakur seat twice successively in 2014 and 2019. In 2019 Goutham Reddy defeated Bollineni Krishnayya of the TDP by a margin of over 22,000 votes. In 2014 he won over G Murali Kanna Babu of the TDP by a majority of 31,412 votes.

