TIRUPATI: In a rather sad incident a man had to carry his son's dead body on a motorcycle after the hospital ambulance drivers denied another private ambulance into the hospital in Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Ruia hospital in the Temple town, where the ambulance drivers who have to provide free service denied a man’s request to take his son’s dead body. The man hailing from Chitvel in Annamayya district had admitted his son who was suffering from kidney-related issues to Ruia hospital. The boy died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. When the man requested the ambulance service, they demanded Rs 20,000 kilometres for a distance of 90 kilometres. The man told them that he had no money and requested a free service to which they refused. When he had called for a private ambulance they stopped it from entering and got into an altercation with the driver and even tried to assault him.

With no option left the hapless man carried the dead body of his son on a two-wheeler to a certain distance and made arrangements for another ambulance after crossing Tirupati. The incident was recorded on camera and the video went viral in no time.

Responding to the incident Minister for Tourism RK Roja said that it was most unfortunate that such an incident took place. She said that the District Collector and the RUIA hospital superintendent would conduct an inquiry into the matter and identify who the men were. Action would be initiated against the errant ambulance drivers, she said.

