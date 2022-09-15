Rude Shock for Amaravati Farmers as Padayatra Enters Guntur

Guntur: Farmers and people from 29 Amaravati villages have set on Maha Padayatra demanding the Andhra Pradesh government that Amaravati should remain as sole capital of the state. They are protesting against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan of decentralising the administration and constituting three capitals for equitable development across regions.

The farmers were in rude shock when their walkathon entered the undivided Guntur district onThursday. They were welcomed by flexi boards questioning their intent behind the padayatra. The flexis in support of three capitals were found installed at several places in the district.

The flexi message was loud and clear: Say no to single capital; Say yes to 3 capitals.

The 3-capital supporting flexis were found in Jampani and Vemuru areas of the district and a person named Karumuru Venkatreddy has installed these hoardings. Through flexis, Venkatreddy has tried to highlight the benefits of having more than one state capitals for the overall development of the State.

Through flexi boards, Venkatreddy tried to reason with the farmers who were opposing the formation of two more capitals. He says the YS Jagan government came up with the idea of three capitals because it doesn’t want a repeat of the Hyderabad situation in Andhra Pradesh. The flexis have also questioned the rationale behind the padayatra.

Also Read: LIVE: AP Assembly Monsoon Sessions 2022