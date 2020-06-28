ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Police have taken RTO broker Ravikumar into custody in JC Travels forgery case. Police who were probing into the irregularities and forgery documents of JC Diwakar travels, during the TDP regime have found out that Ravikumar had played a key role in the JC brothers illegal activities.

According to reports, Ravikumar played a key role in selling the banned vehicles by JC brothers which are registered in Nagaland with forgery documents.

Former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith have been issued PT warrants in two cases while JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy are now under remand in the Kadapa Central Jail.

AP police are inquiring about the forgery documents relating to JC Diwakar Travels. As a part of their investigation, police probing into fake in-voice and face insurance certificates. Police have also started investigating the over fake police clearance certificates used by JC Travels.

JC Travels purchased 154 under scrap and converted the vehicles into BS-4 vehicles with forgery documents.

All the 154 vehicles were registered on the name of JC Uma Reddy, and Chavva Gopal Reddy.

Meanwhile, Anantapur court has ordered the extension of remand of JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy, in the JC Travels forgery case