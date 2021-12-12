RTI: No Record Of Pawan Kalyan's Query On VSP Privatization: The Union Finance Ministry said there was no information in the records held by the Chief Information Commissioner about any requests or replies made to Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on the Visakhapatnam steel plant privatization issue.

In the month of November, a person named Inaganti Ravikumar of Vijayawada sought information from the Union Finance Ministry under the Right to Information Act seeking information on replies given to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan regarding the disinvestment in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) the ministry's under-secretary stated that the.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and then Assistant Minister Anurag Singh Thakur replied to the Chief Minister YS Jagan and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue.

