RS MP Vijaysai Reddy Made Incharge Of YSRCP Affiliate Units

Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy has been appointed as an Incharge of YSRCP affiliate units. On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party released a press note on Monday evening. Earlier, the Senior YSRCP leader was made party’s Incharge of Uttarandhra. After the announcement, Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy met with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his office and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the party leader. He vowed to work hard to strengthen the ruling party by fulfilling all the responsibilities entrusted to him.