AMARAVATI: Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday credited Rs 510 Crore to 2.72 lakh beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha scheme second phase, covering those who could not make it in first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has redefined welfare and empowerment of women with the implementation of various welfare schemes. Previous governments had provided welfare initiatives only for the women in the age group of 25-45 years or pension support to elderly women but never considered to support the middle-aged women. The Chief Minister identified the lapse and thus brought in YSR Cheyutha scheme providing financial assistance to women between 45-60 years belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities.

In the first phase of Cheyutha, the State government had credited Rs 18,750 financial assistance each to 21,00,189 beneficiaries and released a total of 3937.90 Crore. The Chief Minister had asked all those who were left out in the first phase to apply within a month, and now all those eligible women are provided with the financial assistance, he said.

A total of 23.72 lakh women were benefited through YSR Cheyutha and Rs 4,447.91 Crore has been credited to their accounts.

Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanayana said the government has also taken the responsibility to empower women and turn them into entrepreneurs by encouraging them to start small scale businesses.

Concerning this, the State government made pacts with top companies like ITC, Amul, Reliance, and Procter & Gamble and coordinated with banks for granting loans, to give a helping hand to women entrepreneurs.