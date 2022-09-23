Rs 5 Lakh Crore Spent On Roads and Connectivity In AP: Nitin Gadkari

RAJAHMUNDRY: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari revealed that National Highways are being developed in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs.5 lakh crore which will be completed by 2024.

The Minister laid the foundation stone of 129 kilometers of 3 NH roads and 5 flyovers at a cost of Rs.3,000 crore in the premises of Rajahmundry Arts College in a virtual manner on Thursday.He distributed wheel chairs for the differently-abled people on the occasion.

These projects are slated to provide greenfield road connectivity to Kakinada Special Economic Zone, SEZ Port, fishing harbour and anchorage port and smoothen export of rice, seafood, oil, iron ore, bio-fuel, and granite through Kakinada Port. The Union Minister while speaking on the occasion said that five new flyovers would be built at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali and Jonnada at a cost of RS 215 crore, he added.

He said that roads are being sanctioned from Guntur – Bapatla, Bangalore – Vijayawada, Vinukonda – Guntur, Vemagiri – Samarlakota Canal Road, Rajahmundry – Kakinada, Hyderabad to Vijayawada Ibrahimpatnam via Nagarjuna Sagar, Macharla, Amaravati. Bangalore - Vijayawada, Bangalore - Chennai Express Highway, Raipur - Visakhapatnam, Chhattisgarh - Andhra Pradesh Greenfield Corridor will be developed.

A 6-lane highway will be constructed from Bhubaneswar to Bhogapuram. Vijayawada East Bypass Road will be sanctioned. He said that industrial progress will be possible through these roads. Greenfield road connectivity from Hyderabad and Visakha to Kakinada Sej Port, Fishing Harbor and Kakinada Anchorage Port will also be developed which help in exports of rice, seafood, oil, and iron. Transportation of ore, biofuel and granite will be facilitated through Kakinada port and road connectivity to tribal and tourist areas like Araku Valley, Lambasinghi and Borra Caves would be provided.

The projects, once developed, would provide fast intra- State connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, he added.

The Union government was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh through such world-class infrastructure, he assured.

AP Roads and Buildings Minister D Raja, MPs V Geeta, M Bharat, Anuradha, G Madhavi, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, YSRCP MLAs, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, and others attended the event. The Union Minister visited the famous Kadiyam nurseries and interacted with the farmers and planted a sapling there.

