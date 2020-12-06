Rs 42 Lakhs Allocated For Savithri Ganeshan ZP High School Under Nadu-Nedu

GUNTUR: Savithri Ganeshan Zilla Parishad High School that was started by actress Savithri in 1962 in the memory of her parents has been selected for transformation under the Nadu Nedu scheme promulgated by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

The actress established the school in Vaddivaripalem village in Guntur District. She funded the school during her heydays and now the ZP High school has been selected for the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Rs 42 lakhs have been sanctioned by the State government to develop the school. Classrooms beautification, electrification works, blackboards, drinking water, and sanitation facilities will be provided to the school under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Actress Savitri was well- known for her charitable acts. She had done many social welfare activities and helped many people in the film industry and outsiders as well. It is said that in 1975 when the teachers were not paid salary for more than six months due to lapse in the Government granting funds, she immediately issued a cheque of Rs 1,04,000 and paid for the teachers' salaries.

As per reports, Savithri Ganeshan ZP High School has been achieving hundred percent results over the last ten years. Those who studied in this school are settled in high positions and also proving their talent in sports like-Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Shuttle and Taekwondo, which is being taught in the school.

'Mahanati' filmmakers Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt and director Nag Ashwin visited the school and arranged a special bus for students who were coming from other villages. The bus was flagged off by Savitri's daughter Vijaya Chamundeshwari.