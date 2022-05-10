Rs 4 Crore Donated By Avanthi Group and Devi Sea Foods For Nadu Nedu Scheme

AMARAVATI: Devi Sea Foods Ltd. has donated Rs 2 Crore and Avanti Group has donated Rs 2 Crore to the AP State Disaster Management Authority and for Connect to Andhra Pradesh, for the state government's infrastructure development project in schools and hospitals under the Nadu Nedu Scheme.

The donation cheques were handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Devi Sea Foods MD Potru Brahmanandam and Avanti Group CMD Alluri Indra Kumar at the CM's Camp office on Monday.

Earlier in the day Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy invited Chief Minister YS Jagan to inaugurate the newly constructed Sri Venkateswaraswamy Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He handed over the invitation to the Chief Minister at the Camp Office on Tuesday.

From the 21st of this month, the pooja activities related to the consecration of the idol will start, and on the 26th, the installation ceremony of the idol will be held. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD Deputy EO Gunabhushan Reddy, and AEO Doraswamy presented the invitation to the Chief Minister.

