Rs 3.45 Cr Worth Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The custom officials seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 3.45 crore near Kesarapally which are being smuggled to Vijayawada on Wednesday. The officials also compounded the container used for transporting the stock. Acting on a tip off that PARIS brand cigarettes are being smuggled, the custom officials intercepted the vehicle near Kesarapally on Vijayawada Highway.

