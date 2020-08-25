NELLORE: Decades-old practice of 'rottela pandaga' or the exchange of 'wish rotis' will not be held this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nellore district administration said. It is held on the banks of the Swarnala tank in the premises of the Barashaheed Dargah.

The festival was to take place from August 30 to September 3 this year.

"Due to the COVID-19 protocol, there will be no exchanging of rotis this year. We have decided to conduct ‘Gandamahotsavam,’ the main fete of the festival, only with 20 Muslim elders and committee members of the fest," said District Revenue Officer M V Ramana was quoted by a leading daily.

Called the ‘festival of wishes’ where people exchange various kinds of rotis, according to tradition, lakhs of devotees from India and abroad visit the dargah. They take a holy bath in the tank close to the dargah, and later offer prayers at the tombs and finally exchange rotis.

The Andhra Pradesh government in 2015 had declared it as a state festival and provides fund for organizing the event.

Meanwhile, the popular Poleramma Jathara of Venkatagiri has also been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,927 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.