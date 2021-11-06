Roja Plays Volleyball Along With Students At Vadamalapeta Govt School

Nagari MLA RK Roja actively participated in the games that are being conducted under Roja Charitable Trust. She inaugurated a volleyball tournament along with her brother at a government school in Vadamalapet. She played volleyball with the students on Friday. She also played the game with her brother for some time.

A few days ago, she also took part in the Kabaddi game along with her husband. Every year, on the occasion of Roja's birthday, various games will be conducted at Roja Charitable Trust.