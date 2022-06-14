Roja Hands Over House Pattas to Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme Beneficiaries in Chittoor 

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja on Tuesday handed over Jagan Anna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme (One Time Settlement scheme) registered documents to the beneficiaries at the Minister Camp Office.

On this occasion, Roja gave the registered documents to 45 beneficiaries belonging to Dalitawada Panchayat in Nagari Mandal of Gundrajukuppam in Chittoor district.



Addressing the gathering, Tourism Minister RK Roja said that the eligible people will have full rights over their property. The beneficiaries have a right to either to sell away, gift it and even offer it to his children and also to mortgage to raise loans for family needs. She asked the eligible people to opt for One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme as it will enable the beneficiaries to get loans for their economic uplift, besides clear house titles.

