AMARAVATI: RM Bhasha has been chosen as the new Andhra Pradesh Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The State Government has chosen Pathipati Samuel was chosen as the State Information Commissioner in the AP Information Commission under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

A high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday cleared their names.

RM Bhasha will replace current CIC and former IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar.

The State Chief Information Commissioner shall hold office for a period of three years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Further details are awaited...