RK Roja's Birthday Gift To AP CM: Chelli Walks In Jagan Anna's Footsteps

TIRUPATI: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, YSRCP MLA from Nagari in Chittoor district- RK Roja adopted an orphan girl in Tirupati on Monday. The APIIC chairman said that it was her gift to YS Jagan, whom she admired the most and on the occasion of his birthday she decided to initiate this noble cause taking cue from his welfare programme- Jagnaanna Amma Vodi, wherein poor parents are being provided financial help to get their children educated. The MLA adopted P. Pushpa Kumari, an orphan staying in the Home for Girls in Tirupati which is run by Child Welfare Committee.

The management of the Girls Home earlier brought to the MLA's notice that Pushpa Kumari had a goal to study medicine. The girl and the management were pleasantly surprised when RK Roja came to the Home on Monday and met Pushpa. The girl who had completed her intermediate and scored a rank in NEET expressed her desire to study medicine, to which RK Roja said that she would bear all the expenditure till Pushpa completed her medicine. Roja also said that she would also bear the expenses for her higher education. The girl thanked the MLA for her kindness and promised to complete her medicine and serve the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA RK Roja said that she was doing a good deed on our beloved leader, YS Jagan's birthday. '' Instead of giving bouquets, I am very happy to be laying the foundation for a girl child's future. This is my birthday present to our Jagananna who has now become an uncle for many children in the State and has laid a platform to support their education," she said, while wishing him a happy birthday.