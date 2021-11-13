RK Roja Slams Nara Lokesh

YSRCP Nagari MLA RK Roja came down heavily on TDP leader Nara Lokesh for behaving like a rowdy.

Roja said TDP president and AP leader of Opposition, Chandrababu Naidu had never carried out any development activities in Kuppam during his regime. Even during Covid times, he did not stand by his people.

The then TDP govt failed to provide even the basic drinking water facility in Kuppam, she said. She demanded to know what right Chandrababu had to seek votes without doing any development activities.

RK Roja exuded confidence that the YSRCP will win in Kuppam.