RK Roja Slams Gali Bhanu Prakash Corruption Allegations Against Her

​CHITTOOR: MLA RK Roja slammed TDP leader Gali Bhanu Prakash for making false allegations of corruption against her. Speaking to the media on Sunday the YSRCP Nagari MLA lashed out at Gali Bhanu Prakash, warning him that he would face dire consequences if such false propaganda was made against her in future. Gali Bhanu Prakash alleged that MLA Roja was encouraging sand smuggling, and made several allegetaions against her.

She said that after his defeat in the constituency, he never came back for two years now comes back, she fired. “To the corrupt Bhanu, everyone looks like a corrupt person. He said that I built a house in Madras, I built that house when I was a heroine and even the house in Hyderabad was built before joining the YSRCP with my hard-earned money. She also said that the house in the Nagari constituency was built so that she could be closer to the people.

The YSRCP MLA also mentioned that she was running the Roja Charitable Trust for doing service programs in line with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions.

Roja also brought to the fore how Gali Bhanu Prakash’s mother and younger brother hated him for the way his father the late Gali Muddukrishnam Naidu had died because of him. He should fall at their feet first and apologize to them, she said. She further added that everyone in the constituency knew about the issue He has no good name in his own house and he cannot win the assembly elections she decried.

Responding to the reports on social media that she was resigning, the MLA retorted that some vested interests were posting fake propaganda and that there was no truth in that news. RK Roja said she was indebted for the rest of her life to Jagananna, and was twice elected as an MLA and would follow in his footsteps as long as she lived.

