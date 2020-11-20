RK Roja Fumes At Chandrababu's Cheap Politics

Chandrababu's career is synonymous with backstabbing and playing cheap politics, said Nagari MLA RK Roja. The YSRCP MLA was speaking to the media after offering prayers at Tirumala. Expressing happiness over seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji in the holy month of Karthika masam, RK Roja said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was following transparent governance.

She also said that the TDP wasted no time in declaring their candidate after the unfortunate demise of the Tirupati MP who died of COVID.

When the entire world is reeling under the effects of coronavirus, yet we have an opposition leader who has been a CM for a long time yet lacks the decency to empathise with people and their plight, said the Nagari MLA. When the state was badly hit by coronavirus, Chandrababu went into hiding in Hyderabad. Instead of allowing a family member from the deceased family to take charge, Chandrababu is competing here too.