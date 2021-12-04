RIP Rosaiah Political Journey, Portfolios Held and Interesting Facts

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital after his family members found him in an unconscious state, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Konijeti Rosaiah was born in July 1933 at Vemuru village in Guntur district. He was active in politics since his college days. He served as Pradesh Congress Committee president twice and was a member of the Congress Working Committee. He was one of the most senior Congress leaders and his role as Finance Minister was incredible.

Rosaiah served as a member of the AP Legislative Council in 1968, 1974, and 1980 and became a Minister for Roads under Marri Channa Reddy.

He served as minister in the Cabinets of T Anjaiah, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, N Janardhana Reddy, and YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He held portfolios like home, health, education, and transport.

He was a follower of Gandhian principles and was a follower of NG Ranga.

After the sudden demise of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, Rosaiah was anointed as Chief Minister. He was honored with a doctorate in 2007 by Andhra University.

Many political leaders have condoled the demise of K Rosaiah.

We are profoundly saddened upon the news of K. Rosaiah Garu passing away. His wisdom, and astute leadership is an inspiration for the party. May his soul rest in peace.

Deeply mourn the demise of Sri Rosaiah Garu. He was a father figure to me. His political astuteness is unsurpassable. Andhra politics has lost a Chanakya!!

Andhra politics has lost a Chanakya!! pic.twitter.com/oPgp7AqMMj — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) December 4, 2021

Saddened by the demise of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri K Rosaiah Garu. My heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones. His demise has truly left a deep void in the lives of many who he inspired.

🔸A congressman for Life..

You will remain in the hearts of people forever

🔸You will remain in the hearts of people forever🙏

Om Shanthi !!! Rest in peace

I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister and Governor Konijeti Rosaiah garu….

His death is an irreplaceable loss to @INCIndia and to me personally.

Profound sympathy to his family. #Rosaiah pic.twitter.com/U8Y2bqkBTL — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 4, 2021