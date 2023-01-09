RIP Kapus and Congratulations Kammas, Says RGV

Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma is known for his no-holds barred jibes at politicians and other celebrities. When it comes to making comments and expressing feelings without any hesitation, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is always at the top. He stands out from the rest when it comes to controversial comments.

However, his comments always carry an element of truth and hence cannot be dismissed. In a tweet posted by the filmmaker, RGV made a comment aimed at Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's recent meeting with TDP chief Chanrdababu Naidu on Sunday.

He tweeted, “I never expected that he would sell his own Kapus for Kammas just for money. RIP Kapus and congratulations Kammas.”



కేవలం డబ్బు కోసం తన సొంత కాపుల్ని ,కమ్మోళ్లకి అమ్మేస్తాడని ఊహించలేదు ..RIP కాపులు , కాంగ్రాట్యులేషన్స్ కమ్మోళ్ళు 😔😔😔 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 8, 2023

Also Read: Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan's Meeting With TDP's Chandrababu Sparks Controversy