RGV's Sarcastic Comments on Krishnapatnam Anandaiah

May 23, 2021, 13:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Celebrated filmmaker and maverick director Ram Gopal Varma is always the first to fire a controversy when any kind of unique or bizarre news is reported.RGV pulls out a series of tweets in his own imitable style, ranging from a minor petty crime, to a national disaster in the country.

In the latest now, Ram Gopal Varma trained his Twitter guns on the ongoing controversy over Anandayya's  ayurvedic medicine  distributed in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh which he claims was curing COVID patients.

 Earlier, RGV took his Twitter space and posted a series of Tweets that the AP government should declare Anandayya as a national treasure. "Shouldn’t the government declare ANANDAYYA as a national treasure and give him Military Security?", he asked cockily.

Not stopping there in another set of tweets, RGV requested the AP government that instead of repeating earlier mistakes of non-availability of beds, oxygen etc, please make sure ANANDAYYA gets enough of life-saving honey, neem paste, beetroot groundnut, grass and onion and whatever else was needed for the concoction. 

Check out the RGV's Tweets On Anandayya's ayurvedic medicine here:

