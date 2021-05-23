RGV's Sarcastic Comments on Krishnapatnam Anandaiah

Celebrated filmmaker and maverick director Ram Gopal Varma is always the first to fire a controversy when any kind of unique or bizarre news is reported.RGV pulls out a series of tweets in his own imitable style, ranging from a minor petty crime, to a national disaster in the country.

In the latest now, Ram Gopal Varma trained his Twitter guns on the ongoing controversy over Anandayya's ayurvedic medicine distributed in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh which he claims was curing COVID patients.

Earlier, RGV took his Twitter space and posted a series of Tweets that the AP government should declare Anandayya as a national treasure. "Shouldn’t the government declare ANANDAYYA as a national treasure and give him Military Security?", he asked cockily.

Not stopping there in another set of tweets, RGV requested the AP government that instead of repeating earlier mistakes of non-availability of beds, oxygen etc, please make sure ANANDAYYA gets enough of life-saving honey, neem paste, beetroot groundnut, grass and onion and whatever else was needed for the concoction.

Check out the RGV's Tweets On Anandayya's ayurvedic medicine here:

Shouldn’t the government declare ANANDAYYA, as a national treasure and give him Military Security? 😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2021

I heard that Joe Biden and Dr Fauci are on their way in Airforce one to krishna Pattanam..Maybe it’s to negotiate a deal for his corona recipe but I request the government to see that they don’t kidnap ANANDAYYA 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 22, 2021

Unlike Pfizer,moderna etc who don’t share their mixture ratio , ANANDAYYA does it to anyone who asked and at zero cost and so should he be given the noble prize ? Just asking ! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 21, 2021