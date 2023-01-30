Love him or hate him, but of late film director Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets on the State of Andhra Pradesh especially related to political affairs are being noticed by several people. For the unversed, RGV as he is popularly known makes controversial statements on his favourite playground - micro-blogging site Twitter on any topic including films, politics, technology,(the recent one on the ChatGPT), etc. And to be honest, some of his tweets make sense despite the manner in which he chooses to convey them.

Getting into details RGV responded over Telugu Desam Party senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu’s objectionable comments on AP Police, where he stated that they would have to bootlick politicians, and if voted to power he would issue shoot-at-sight orders against them and others.

In a series of tweets Ram Gopal Varma stated “Here’s another one (Ayyanna Patrudu) whose mouth needs to be washed with DETTOL DETERGENT SOAP, he said while tagging the AP and Vijayawada police.

"Respected #IndianPolice and Sir @narendramodi and @RepublicTv @Ndtv and all media outlets ,Here’s a politician @AyyannaPatruduC from @JaiTDP party who said the police department’s only job is to lick the armpits and various other parts of politicians. I truly think the Indian Police and the National Media should teach a lesson to this political filth called Ayyanna Patrudu. By Tolerating dirty politicians like this, police will lose respect in the eyes of the Indian people, he tweeted further.

He also urged the AP Police department to remove the security and gunmen given for their protection and tell Ayyanna Patrudu and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu to hide behind their rowdies, RGV stated.

